RFD-TV Joins Sling Heartland Extra Package

RFD-TV and FamilyNet will now be carried on over-the top provider Sling TV's Heartland Extra package.

They join other rural-targeted fare including Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel in the $5 add-on to either the Sling Orange or Blue services.

“Sling TV is at the forefront of changing media consumption habits, and we are pleased to join an industry-changing service that is economically-friendly for our viewers,” said Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of Rural Media Group, which owns the networks.

RFD-TV is focused on "agribusiness, equine and the rural lifestyle" programming, while FamilyNet provides a lineup of mostly off-net sitcoms—All in the Family, I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, among others.

Sling Orange is the basic, $20-per-month, package. Sling Blue is a multi-stream beta test that is now out. It costs $25 for up to three simultaneous streams.