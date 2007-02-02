RF Central, LLC Acquires Microwave Service Corp.

Microwave equipment supplier RF Central of Carlisle, Pa., which supplies wireless gear for both news and sports applications, has acquired Microwave Service Corporation (MSC), a microwave equipment sales, lease, and service company based in Haverhill, Mass. MSC will continue to operate from its 12,000-square foot facility in Haverhill, and MSC president, CEO and founder Warren Parece will continue to manage the company and will join RF Central's board.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The purchase of MSC will enhance and expand RF Central’s microwave design, repair, sales, and rental services," said Jeff Winemiller, President and CEO of RF Central, in a statement. "MSC is a key ingredient for future growth, bringing decades of additional broadcast experience to the RF Central family of companies and we are all excited about the new opportunities before us.”