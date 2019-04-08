Revolt, AT&T Join Forces on Hip Hop Summit

Revolt and AT&T today announced the launch of the Revolt Hip Hop Summit, expanding the multi-city cultural event inspired by the former Revolt Music Conference to two new markets -- Atlanta and Los Angeles -- and re-imagining the event to include opportunities for young people to network and develop skills business owners desire.

AT&T will serve as co-creator and exclusive presenting sponsor of the event, expanding its reach and providing greater access for those seeking to become future leaders.

“Now more than ever we need to own our culture,” Revolt chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a press release. “At the Revolt Hip Hop Summit we will empower young people with sessions on the issues they care about. From entrepreneurship and economic empowerment to social justice, we’ll have the provocative conversations not happening anywhere else. With the support of AT&T, we will provide perspective on music and media that could only come from industry veterans committed to our future.”

The event will take place from July 25-27 in Atlanta and Oct. 24-26 in Los Angeles. In addition to showcasing major and emerging artists, the Summit will be an immersive experience in the world of Hip Hop and culture, offering young people real-life networking experience and helping them to develop and hone the crucial skills business owners need to grow their companies.

“One of the hardest parts of breaking into any field is building a network and making connections with people that can help inspire dreams into reality,” said AT&T SVP-advertising and creative services Valerie Vargas in a press release. “AT&T is a longstanding champion of mentorship across both business and entertainment and we hope the opportunities stemming from the Revolt Hip Hop Summit help young people find their place. We’ve collaborated with Revolt to create programming that supports our (404) and (213) initiatives and celebrations that inspire and equip a new generation seeking to invest in themselves and their creative ideas.”

Headliners and ticket sales for the Atlanta and LA events will be announced soon.