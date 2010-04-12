Reveille, Yahoo! News, Toyota Launch Web Series

Production company Reveille, Yahoo! News and Toyota are teaming up on a new current events Web series, Who Knew?

Hosted at Yahoo! News, each 90 second Webisode will contain unusual and out of the ordinary facts about current events, and is "designed to give the audience the upper hand in daily water-cooler conversations," according to an official description.

Who Knew? is part of a broader content deal between Yahoo! and Reveille, with the production outfit on board to produce originals for other verticals, depending on whether an advertiser is on board. Yahoo! already has a similar deal with Electus, which is the production company founded by Ben Silverman, who also founded Reveille.

"Working with Yahoo!, we've created a web series that provides consumers with short nuggets of infotainment behind the day's most popular news content, while giving Toyota an ideal platform to better connect with an audience that's highly engaged," said Howard T. Owens, Managing Director at Reveille.

Toyota is using the Web series to promote its redesigned Toyota Avalon. The move comes as Toyota eases back into the ad-buying market after a long stretch of silence. The car company was dealing with a public relations fiasco after a number of high profile recalls.