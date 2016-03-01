Reuters TV Tunes In Android

Reuters said it has launched a version of its Reuters TV app for Android devices, a move that follows 2015 launches on iOS mobile devices, Apple TV and PC browsers.

The Reuters TV app for Android (availalbe via the Google Play store) features Reuters Now, an algorithmically-assembled, but editorially curated news offering, that is delivered on-demand, supports durations of between five to 30 minutes, and customizable to viewer interests and locations.

Users can also download content for offline viewing.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.