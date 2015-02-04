Reuters Launches Mobile Channel

Highlighting the growing importance of mobile users, the Reuters news organization has released the Reuters TV subscription iPhone app, which will offer on demand news coverage.

The app is available for free for the first month and $1.99 thereafter.

“The way we consume TV and hear about news has changed,” said Isaac Showman, managing director of Reuters TV. “Reuters TV is news for the Netflix age: it’s individually relevant, on-demand, and up-to date. It’s ideal for viewing during your daily commute.”

The service includes Reuters Now, an algorithmically assembled but editorially curated on demand news program that is kept current and available in any duration between 5 and 30 minutes. It can be customized for a users interest and location. Users can also access real-time coverage of global events live or on demand.