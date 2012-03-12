Reuters: CNN in Discussions to Acquire Mashable

CNN is in discussions with the social media news site Mashable about a possible acquisition for over $200 million, Reuters is reporting, citing an anonymous source "familiar with the discussion."

The news was first reported by Reuters' blogger Felix Salmon in a video report here.

CNN has been expanding its social media efforts and last year bought Zite, which offers a news application for iPad.

In response to a B&C request for a comment on the report, a CNN spokesman noted "we do not engage in speculation about our business and we aren't commenting on those reports."