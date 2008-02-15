Retro Television Network Partners with Rep Firm Petry International

Retro Television Network tapped Petry International to be its exclusive national representation firm. RTN airs vintage programs on stations’ digital channels.

More than 60 stations nationwide show RTN, which is owned by Equity Media Holdings, on their multicast channels. With its “Primetime All the Time” programming, RTN offers the likes of Mission: Impossible and Hawaii5-0. RTN also offers what it calls “customizable news and weather for each market,” provided by its own talent.

“This is an exciting step for RTN as we prepare to ramp up our national sales effort to coincide with the growth of the network,” RTN president and CEO Larry Morton said. “We are rapidly expanding our national footprint and Petry will be the perfect complement to this accelerated growth.”

Petry International is a division of Petry Media. Petry International managing director Jeff Stevens said RTN’s broad appeal is what attracted Petry to the vintage network. “The retro and nostalgia programming RTN airs appeals to audiences across all demographics,” he added. “That, combined with our relationships within the advertiser community, are a potent combination that we expect will be very successful.”

Besides Petry International, Petry Media’s divisions are Blair Television, Petry Television and Petry Direct Sales. The firm is owned by Patriarch Partners.