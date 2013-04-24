Research: Mobile Devices Cannibalize Usage of Standalone Devices

With more consumers owning smartphones and tablets that can

be used for a wide array of things, a new study from the Consumer Electronics

Association (CEA) has found that these mobile devices are increasingly

impacting the usage of standalone devices, such as digital cameras and laptops.







In households that own laptops, 43% of smartphone owners and

46% of tablet owners told CEA researchers that they were spending less time

with their laptops.





The report stressed, however, that very few users were

abandoning them: only 1% of smartphone owners and 2% of tablet owners stop

using their laptop.





The report also found that "smartphones have become the

primary device for taking pictures (78%), recording videos (74%), getting

directions (69%), reading e-books (62%), listening to music (59%) and playing

games (39%)."





In contrast, laptops and desktops remain the primary device

smartphone and tablet owners use to watch video, browse the Internet, shop

online and view or edit documents, the CEA says.





The data is important for app developers because it

highlights the growing importance of mobile devices but indicates that

computers remain a popular way to view video.





Recently, the CEA released the 15th Annual CE Ownership and

Market Potential Study, which found the household penetration rate of tablets

is up 17% year over year to 39%, while the household penetration rate of

smartphones is up 12% to 58%.





The research also indicated that a number of devices were

falling out of consumer favor as a result of the growing penetration of

smartphones and tablets in American phones. The CEA found that camcorders,

portable audio/MP3 players, portable game devices, GPS or navigation devices

and dedicated e-readers were among the standalone devices that smartphone and

tablet owners were likely to stop using.





"Smartphones and tablets have enriched, diversified and

transformed the ecosystem of consumer electronics," said Rhonda Daniel, senior

manager, market research, CEA. "As a result, mobile device owners are

re-proportioning the time they spend using other standalone CE devices. While

many single-function devices continue to play a distinct and relevant role in

our digital lives, consumers are gravitating toward connected mobile devices

able to perform multiple functions."





The report also highlighted the fact that consumers use

smartphones differently than tablets.





Among tablet owners, 92% frequently browse the Web, 83%

check emails, 78% play games, 66% watch video and 61% read e-books.





Smartphones, meanwhile, are frequently being used to take

pictures (92%), make voice calls (91%), check email (89%), browse the web (85%)

and navigate (76%).





The report, "A Tale of Two Techs - Smartphone

and Tablet Adoption and Usage" was conducted between Jan. 16 and 25, 2013.