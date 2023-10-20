Republicans: Big Tech Should Preserve Videos of Hamas Attacks

Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee are asking social media video streaming sites to archive atrocities related to the Hamas attack on Israel.



In letters to X (formerly Twitter), Meta, TikTok and Google, the senators, led by Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), asked for information on their content moderation policies.



“While steps should be taken to curb attempts by Hamas to weaponize social media for its own ends, it is indisputable that social media platforms have already played a critical role in exposing the international community to the genocidal atrocities committed against Israel,” they wrote.



And while it might be the platforms’ policy to remove such violent and graphic videos, the senators said they should be archived “to aid in prosecuting war crimes, intelligence gathering, media reporting, and the historical record.”



The senators also asked the platforms how they are complying with sanctions that require the blocking of property or interests of Hamas.



In addition to Cruz, signing on to the letter were Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).