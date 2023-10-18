Journalist Middle East Death Toll Reaches 19

The Middle East conflict's toll on journalists continues to climb.

As of Oct. 18, 19 journalists had been killed related to the Hamas attack on Isarel and that country's declaration of war and airstrikes on Gaza.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the dead included 15 Palestinians, 3 Israelis, and one Lebanese.

But that total could rise. CPJ says it continues to investigate reports, not yet confirmed, of others killed or missing, as well as those detained and injured.

CPJ also responded to what it called Israeli threats to close the local bureau of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, saying it should be free to report freely about the conflict.

In addition to the deaths reported by CPJ last weekend, the following names have been added to the list, based on media reports and CPJ's own sources:

Mohammad Balousha, with the Palestine Today channel, killed in an airstrike.

Issam Bhar, with Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, killed in an airstrike.

Abdulhadi Habib, with Al-Manara News Agency, killed in missile strike.

Yousef Maher Dawas, contributing writer for Palestine Chronicle, killed in an airstrike.

Salam Mema, freelance journalist and "head of the Women Journalists Committee at the Palestinian Media Assembly," of an airstrike.