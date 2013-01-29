Reports: YouTube Considering Subscription Channels

As Google expands its investments in content, YouTube is

exploring the idea of offering some channels for a monthly subscription fee.



Ad Age first

reported the effort, citing anonymous sources, which said some channels might

charge a subscription fee of $1 to $5 a month and that around 25 services might

launch as early as the second quarter of 2012.





YouTube did not immediately respond a request for a comment

on the effort or what kind of content they might be looking for.





Company executives have, however, been talking about a

number of different business models for the YouTube channels for some time. In

February 2012, during the AllThingsD media conference, YouTube CEO Salar

Kamangar noted that they were exploring subscription models and he made similar

comments to Reuters in June 2012.