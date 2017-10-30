Reports: Sprint, T-Mobile Break Off Merger Talks

Sprint and T-Mobile have reportedly broken off merger talks, unable to agree upon terms of ownership for the combined wireless giants, according to reports.



Sprint and T-Mobile have been in talks for months concerning a merger that would combine the third and fourth largest wireless companies in the country. According to reports by theWall Street Journaland theNikkei Asian Review, Sprint parent Softbank and T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom were moving toward a transaction but couldn't agree on ownership terms.



According to the Journal, the two were discussing an all-stock deal that would give Deutsche Telekom control, but over the weekend Softbank’s board of directors balked.



Sprint and T-Mobile could not be reached immediately for comment.



