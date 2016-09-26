Reports: Disney Eyes Twitter Buy

The Walt Disney Co., has been named as a potential suitor for Twitter, reportedly hiring financial advisers to evaluate the social media pioneer.



According to a Bloomberg report, Disney joins Google and Salesforce.com as potential Twitter buyers.



Deal chatter around the social media company has heated up in recent weeks as its stock price has softened amid difficulties in attracting new customers and advertising revenue.

Twitter stock has risen sharply in the past few days as talk of a deal has increased. Last week Salesforce.com was reportedly eyeing a bid for the company, as well as Google parent Alphabet. That news sent the stock up about 3.3% (75 cents each) to $23.37 on Monday.

