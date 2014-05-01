Reports: AT&T Considers DirecTV Purchase

With the proposed merger of the nation's two largest cable operators in the review process, reports indicate that AT&T may be interested in purchasing the leading DBS provider and the No. 2 U.S. distributor, DirecTV.

According to The Wall Street Journal, AT&T has made an inquiry to buy DirecTV for some $40 billion, a union that could result in a combined entity reaching some 26 million video subscribers. Such a combination could trail the proposed union between Comcast and Time Warner Cable by about 3 million subs and further consolidate the U.S. distribution industry.

DirecTV said it “doesn’t comment on speculation,” while AT&T could not be reached for comment late on Wednesday night.

