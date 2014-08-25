Reports: Amazon to Buy Twitch For $1B-Plus
Amazon, not Google, is poised to acquire videogame live-streaming service Twitch for more than $1 billion, according to reports from both The Information and The Wall Street Journal.
Variety first reported in May that Google’s YouTube was in talks to buy Twitch, a service that lets video gamers live stream their gameplay, for more than $1 billion. At the time, The Wall Street Journal also reported on those talks, but said they were at an early stage.
The WSJ said Monday that a deal between Amazon and Twitch could be announced as soon as Monday, noting talks between Google and Twitch “cooled in recent weeks.”
