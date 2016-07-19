Reports: ACC Network Ready for 2019 Launch

ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference have reached a 20-year rights deal that will lead to the launch of an ACC-dedicated cable channel, dubbed ACC Network – in 2019 as well as a digital-only offering slated for next month, according to several published reports.

According to reports, ESPN and the ACC have agreed to a deal that will give the network rights to conference games through the 2035-2036 academic year.

ACC conference commissioner John Swofford is expected to offer details of the new deal at the ACC’s Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday.

ESPN officials did not immediately return requests for comment.

