Report: YouTube to Unleash Subscription Channels

Google's YouTube division is close to launching as many as

50 subscription-based streaming video channels, with some running for as little

as $1.99 per month each, The

Financial Times reported.

YouTube was not immediately available for comment on the

long-rumored plan, but the paper said YouTube could announce its over-the-top Ã

la carte subscription service as early as this week, and come forth with a

revised model that will enable it to complement its current, ad-supported model

with a fresh revenue stream. The resulting service will also let channel

operators produce a range of content, including TV shows and movies, the

Financial Times added, citing a person familiar with the plan.

YouTube could generate $15 billion or more in annual revenue

over the next five years, putting it in the same league as CBS or Viacom,

Sanford Bernstein analyst Carlos Kirjner proclaimed in a research

note issued last week. YouTube, he noted, "is becoming an attractive

and important medium for brand advertisers," putting it in position to

fight "for the incremental video-delivered brand advertising dollars."

