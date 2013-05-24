Report: Yahoo Bids for Hulu

Following its $1.1 billion acquisitionof Tumblr, Yahoo has put in a "formal proposal to buy Hulu," according to

Reuters, which cited two anonymous sources.





Yahoo has said that it is considering other acquisitions and

has been working to expand its video offerings for some time.





Other companies that have been mentioned as

possible suitors include former News Corp. president Peter Chernin, Time Warner

Cable, DirecTV and Guggenheim Digital Media.



Meanwhile,

Bloomberg has reported that KKR & Co. (KKR) and Silver Lake Management LLC,

in partnership with WME, have also joined the list of potential suitors.