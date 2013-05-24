Report: Yahoo Bids for Hulu
Following its $1.1 billion acquisitionof Tumblr, Yahoo has put in a "formal proposal to buy Hulu," according to
Reuters, which cited two anonymous sources.
Yahoo has said that it is considering other acquisitions and
has been working to expand its video offerings for some time.
Other companies that have been mentioned as
possible suitors include former News Corp. president Peter Chernin, Time Warner
Cable, DirecTV and Guggenheim Digital Media.
Meanwhile,
Bloomberg has reported that KKR & Co. (KKR) and Silver Lake Management LLC,
in partnership with WME, have also joined the list of potential suitors.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.