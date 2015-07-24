Report: Verizon’s OTT Service to Be Called ‘Go90’

Verizon’s coming “mobile-first” video service for millennials will be called Go90 and initially be launched under a free, ad-supported model, Variety reported, citing details found on a pre-launch staging site that has since been taken down.

Before the site was removed from public view, Go90 was being characterized as a service that will offer “live music, exclusive events, best of web content, sports, prime time and more,” according to the report. "We wanted to create a mobile-first, video-based app that can keep up with you and your on-the-go social life, One that features completely immersive live and on-demand content, no matter where you are or where you’re going. No cord required."

Verizon hasn’t announced a launch date for the service, but company CFO Fran Shammo said on this week’s earnings call that it will debut in the “late summer” and that content from AOL, which Verizon just acquired, will also be featured. However, the service “won't be the full entire of everything that we contemplate within the product set,” he said.

