Report: Verizon’s Go90 Nears Launch

Go90, Verizon’s ad-supported “mobile first” OTT video service is inching toward its commercial debut, with a launch expected in the “coming days,” Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Verizon has not revealed a launch date for Go90 and didn’t comment on the Bloomberg report, but it has said previously that the service is poised for a late summer debut.

In the meantime, Verizon has announced several content partners for Go90, including Discovery Communications, Vice Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, CBS Sports, ESPN, 120 Sports, Awesomeness TV, and AOL, which Verizon acquired in June and brings with it key programmatic advertising technology.

