Report: Verizon Close to Yahoo Deal

Verizon Communications could be getting ready to pull the trigger on a $5 billion purchase of Yahoo, ending what has been a months-long sales process for the internet pioneer, according to a Bloomberg News report.

According to Bloomberg, talks are continuing and though a deal announcement could come in the next few days, it also could ultimately fall apart. Verizon has long been the front-runner for the Yahoo assets, which first went on the block earlier this year.

Verizon is expected to purchase Yahoo’s core internet assets – its patents, real estate and $31 billion interest in China e-commerce company Alibaba are not expected to be included.

Verizon officials declined comment.

