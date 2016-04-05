Report: Twitter Nabs Thursday Night NFL Streaming Rights

Twitter has secured a deal to stream the NFL’s Thursday night games package, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Twitter won out amid a bidding process that involved Verizon Communications, Yahoo, Amazon and Facebook, which dropped out last week, Bloomberg said, citing an unnamed source.

The deal would help the NFL engage with younger viewers, a growing group of cord-cutters and give it another outlet on the popular social network.

