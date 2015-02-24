Report: TubeMogul Joins Cox’s Programmatic Mix

Cox Media, the ad-sales unit of Cox Communications, has teamed with TubeMogul to help advertisers buy ads on linear TV and digital video ads using a common digital interface, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Cox Media will use TubeMogul’s platform to target specific audiences and create campaigns across TV and Internet video inventories.

The agreement is the latest on the programmatic front, adding automated features to the process of buying and selling ads.

