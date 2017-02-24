Report: Roku Looking to Raise at Least $200M More

Video streaming and advanced advertising specialist Roku is in talks to raise at least $200 million in a new round of funding at a valuation of about $1.5 billion, Fortune reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Fortune said Roku received a term sheet this week and that the round will be led by U.S.-based investors not named but cited a source indicating that they won’t be “standard Silicon Valley firms.”

Roku declined to comment on the report.

Roku has already raised about $210 million, according to CrunchBase. Its investors include Fidelity, 21st Century Fox, Netflix, Menlo Ventures, Hearst, Sky and Viacom, among others.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.