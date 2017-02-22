Report: Ooyala Laying Off 14% Amid Restructuring

Ooyala, the Telstra-owned online video company, has laid off about 70 people, or 14% of its total workforce, amid a restructuring that will open up jobs focused on new product areas, Dan Rayburn, executive VP of StreamingMedia.com and principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan reported Tuesday, citing a memo to employees that announced the changes.

Ooyala, acquired by Australia-based telco Telstra in 2014, did not confirm the headcount figures but did confirm that it had “reduced part of its workforce” as it looks to create headroom, reinvest in the business, and hire in new areas of expertise tied to its media logistics and ad-tech products that are “above and beyond its continued investment in its OVP [Online Video Platform] business.”

The restructuring of its global software and services organization also aims to place more sales and support resources in the field “to streamline customer adoption and deployments of its comprehensive suite of video software and services,” a company official told Multichannel News via email.



