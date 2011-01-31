Report: NearlyQuarter Of Net Traffic Is Illegal Downloads

Almost a

quarter of Internet traffic worldwide (23.8%) involved the distribution of

infringing content, and that isn't even counting pornography. That's the bad

news.

Over 17% of

U.S. Internet traffic is estimated to be infringing, with BitTorrent

responsible for more than half that total.

That is

according to a just-released study

from Envisional

and commissioned by NBCU, which has been a leading voice against online piracy

of intellectual property, including TV and film content.

The study was

released in advance of a Panel session Monday at the Innovation Technology and

Innovation Foundation (ITIF) in Washington.

Pornography was

not included not because there is not a large market in illegally distributed

porn online, but because its infringing status was "difficult to

discern."

The study found

that BitTorrent traffic, that new NBCU parent Comcast got smacked down by the

FCC for blocking, accounted for 17.9% of all Internet traffic worldwide, and

that almost two-thirds of that (63.7%) was illegally distributed content

including films, TV episodes, music, computer games and software.

The study

concluded that video streaming is the fastest growing area of the 'net and

accounts for more than a quarter of all traffic. Almost 95% of that is copyrighted

content streamed legitimately, but that still left 5.3% illegally distributed,

or 1.4% of all Internet traffic.

Envisional

calculated the percentages of infringing Internet traffic using 2009 data from

Sandvine, Cisco, Arbor Networks, and ipoque.