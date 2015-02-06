Report: Moonves Says CBS OK On Its Own

CBS CEO Les Moonves tried to squelch consistent talk that the broadcaster is actively looking for a partner, adding that the network is doing fine on its own.

In recent months speculation has been high that CBS would rejoin with its former corporate partner Viacom, hook up with NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament partner Time Warner, or seek out another megadeal to improve its clout.

On CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, Moonves said that CBS believes it has “plenty of clout in the marketplace,” adding that after the breakup with Viacom in 2006, the broadcaster “came out just fine.”

