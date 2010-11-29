Report: Microsoft Angling to Be 'Virtual Cable Operator'
Microsoft has approached media companies about creating a
subscription-TV service delivered over the Internet to Xbox videogame
consoles and other devices, Reuters reported Monday.
It isn't
clear which cable networks or programming groups Microsoft may have
approached to date. Such a service "may not arrive for another 12
months," according to Reuters, citing two unnamed sources.
Microsoft also is considering creating selling individual channels directly "such as an HBO or Showtime," Reuters reported.
