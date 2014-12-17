Report: Judge Approves Comcast Class Action Settlement

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, federal district judge John Padova has signed off on Comcast's $50 million settlement of a more than decade-old class action lawsuit, challenging the practice of swapping and clustering cable systems (in the Adelphia, AT&T and other deals) on anti-trust grounds.

Comcast admitted no liability, but resolving the suit helps clear legal overhang as it tries to get the Time Warner Cable merger proposal through the regulatory gauntlet.

Comcast agreed to the settlement back in October.

