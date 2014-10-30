Comcast Settles Class Action Lawsuit for $50 Million

Comcast has agreed to pay $50 million in cash and services to settle a more than decade-old class action lawsuit challenging the practice of swapping and clustering cable systems (in the Adelphia, AT&T and other deals) on anti-trust grounds.

They alleged such clustering led to reduced competition, increased prices and incentivized it to deny access to regional sports nets.

That settlement will come in the form of $16,670,000 in cash and $33,330,000 in services to customers in its Philadelphia cluster of cable systems.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.