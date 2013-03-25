Report: Hulu's Board Weighs Sale
Hulu's board has approached companies that might be
interested in buying the over-the-top video provider, Reuters is reporting.
"The board has sounded out several possible buyers as part
of an internal strategic review begun recently, but it has not received a
formal offer," Reuters
noted.
Hulu's owners put the company put itself up for sale in 2011
but took it off the market amid uncertainties about the value of the company
and its future direction.
The report comes at a time when Hulu's owners -- News Corp.,
Walt Disney Company and Comcast -- have been discussing the best business
strategy for the company.
Earlier this month, the
WSJ reported that News Corp.
would prefer a TV Everywhere model while Disney supports an ad-supported model.
A Hulu spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
