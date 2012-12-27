Report: HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Most-Pirated TV Show of 2012

Internet pirates have pillaged HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ranked as the No. 1 most-downloaded TV show of the year, according to file-sharing news site TorrentFreak.

A single episode of Game of Thrones was downloaded 4.28 million times in 2012, according to a TorrentFreak blog post. The website did not indicate which episode that was.

HBO said the Game of Thrones Season 2 averaged 10.4 million viewers per episode across all platforms. With the show's Season 2 finale this summer, HBO tallied 4.2 million viewers for the live premiere on June 3 at 9 p.m., with an additional 910,000 tuning in to the replay at 11:10 p.m.

