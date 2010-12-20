Report: Google TV Cancels CES Launches

Google has asked Toshiba, LG Electronics and Sharp to postpone

launches of Google TV-based products, which had been planned for next

month's Consumer Electronics Show, as the Internet giant needs more time

to improve the software.

The setback comes after negative reviews of the initial Google TV products from Sony and Logitech complaining of the platform's complexity and hard-to-use features, the New York Times

reported Sunday. Another major problem for Google TV is that major

broadcasters and some cable programmers have blocked its software from

accessing their online episodes.

Google's request to its consumer

electronics partners comes less than a month before the 2011

International CES in Las Vegas, which runs Jan. 6-9.

