Report: Google TV Cancels CES Launches
Google has asked Toshiba, LG Electronics and Sharp to postpone
launches of Google TV-based products, which had been planned for next
month's Consumer Electronics Show, as the Internet giant needs more time
to improve the software.
The setback comes after negative reviews of the initial Google TV products from Sony and Logitech complaining of the platform's complexity and hard-to-use features, the New York Times
reported Sunday. Another major problem for Google TV is that major
broadcasters and some cable programmers have blocked its software from
accessing their online episodes.
Google's request to its consumer
electronics partners comes less than a month before the 2011
International CES in Las Vegas, which runs Jan. 6-9.
