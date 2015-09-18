Report: Google Nears Launch of Next-Gen Chromecast

Google is nearing the launch of a second-generation of its Chromecast streaming adapter, and the company is expected to introduce the new product device at Google's Sept. 29 event in San Francisco, 9to5Google reported while offering some blurry screenshots that show product packaging and a new, apparently larger form-factor.

Per the report, the device, which apparently will come in a range of colors, will have improved Wi-Fi support (possibly 802.11ac) via a feature called “Fast Play.” The original $35 Chromecast supports 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi (802.11n at 2.4GHz only).

Google’s been asked for comment.

The Chromecast was an immediate hit when it was launched in July 2013. In May, Google announced that more than 17 million Chromecast devices had been sold.

