Report: Google Fiber’s Top Exec Steps Down

Alphabet’s Access division and its Google Fiber unit are again in search of a new leader following the resignation of Gregory McCray just five months after he took the post,according to Bloomberg.

Alphabet is seeking a replacement. McCray was named CEO of Alphabet’s Access division in mid-February, taking over a role previously held by Craig Barratt, who hadresigned that post last fall and is now CEO of Barefoot Networks, a maker of fast, programmable Ethernet switch chips that counts Google among its financial backers.

McCray, previously was CEO of Aero Communications and a member of the CenturyLink board of directors, had taken the helm of Alphabet’s Access unit as it paused expansion plans for Google Fiber, concentrated on current deployments, and placed a greater emphasis on more cost-effective wireless broadband alternatives that included WebPass, a companyacquired by Google last fall.

“We are committed to the success of Google Fiber. The team is bringing gigabit connections to more and more happy customers,” Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement to Bloomberg. “Fiber has a great team and I’m confident we will find an amazing person to lead this important business.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.