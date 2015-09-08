Report: Go90 to Feature NFL Games, Live Concerts

NFL games and live concerts will be among the video fare offered by Go90, a free, “mobile-first” over-the-top offering from Verizon Communications targeted to millennials that will debut this week, according to The New York Times.

Go90 is expected to be a free, ad-supported service that offers a blend of live and on-demand content. Though initially developed for mobile devices (the name of the service is about rotating a smartphone 90 degrees to view video in landscape mode), Verizon’s also noodling TV-based streaming strategies, the paper said.

Announced partners for Verizon’s new service include Discovery Communications, Vice Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, CBS Sports, ESPN, 120 Sports, Awesomeness TV, and AOL, which Verizon acquired in June. The New York Times noted that the offering will also feature shows from Comedy Central, NFL Network, Tastemade and Machinima.

