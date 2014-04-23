Report: Dish Eyeing Summer Launch Of OTT TV Service

Dish Network has told programmers, including NBCUniversal, that it is targeting a possible late summer launch of its anticipated over-the-top pay-TV service, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Dish, which has secured the Internet distribution rights it needs for such a service via its new deal with The Walt Disney Company, is also talking with other programmers about similar arrangements, including A+E Networks, Turner Broadcasting, and CBS, Bloomberg added, noting that some broadcasters are seeking conditions that they must be included in the service and that their highest-rated cable channels must also be bundled in.

Dish’s deal with Disney, announced in March, includes coveted streaming rights that will pave the way for Dish to offer an Internet-delivered service. In addition to rights for linear and on-demand rights for ABC, the Internet-facing part of the agreement also ties in ABC Family, Disney Channel, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.