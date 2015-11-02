Report: Discovery Weighs Channel 4 Bid

Discovery Communications could be one of a number of bidders for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, as the British government readies a possible sale of the free-to-air network.

Channel 4 is currently operated as a Public Service Broadcaster, meaning it is owned by the government like the BBC but unlike that network is funded through advertising. The British government has been said to be weighing whether to privatize the channel, which some value at about $1.5 billion.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, several potential suitors have been said to be evaluating bids should the channel come on the block, including telecom giant BT and a group of private equity players led by former Channel 4 chairman Luke Johnson. In September, the U.K. Department of Culture, Media and Sport said it was looking at a range of options for the channel.

