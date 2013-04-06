Report: Chernin Bids $500 Million for Hulu

Peter Chernin is reportedly willing to pay

$500 million for Hulu, according to a report from Reuters.

The

former News Corp. president had helped set up the service in 2007.

Reuters

noted that the website "reached out to potential buyers in March" after

initially contemplating a deal in which either Disney or News Corp. would buy

each other out. The two have not been able to agree on a strategy for Hulu's

future.

A

third owner Comcast does not have a say in operations as a result of the

conditions imposed as part of its acquisition of NBCUniversal.

The

Reuters report noted that "it is not known if other bidders have come forward."

After

leaving News Corp. Chernin set up The Chernin Group, which has holdings in

number of different types of media.

Hulu declined to comment on the report.