Report: Charter, Comcast Mull Joint Bid For TWC

Just when you thought the pursuit for Time Warner Cable couldn't get any wilder, reports surfaced Friday that Charter and Comcast — earlier in the day said to be weighing individual bids for the second largest MSO in the country — are now investigating the possibility of a joint offer for the cable giant.

According to Bloomberg News, Charter and Comcast have discussed a joint bid for TWC and would divide the assets between them. The report, citing unnamed sources, said the discussions were preliminary and that a TWC breakup is one of several options being considered. The report did not say how big a joint bid would be, how the assets would be split or when the discussions took place.

The Bloomberg report is the latest in what has been a flurry of speculation touched off by a Wall Street Journal article late Wednesday that Charter was lining up bank financing for a TWC bid. That report begat a later revelation from CNBC that Comcast was "seeking advice" on regulatory issues surrounding its own possible TWC bid.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.