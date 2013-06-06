Report: AT&T Discusses Hulu Bid
Another potential bidder has entered the Hulu fray, with
AT&T reportedly discussing a joint bid with the Chernin Group, according
to AllThingsD, which cited anonymous sources.
The Chernin Group is run by Peter Chernin, who was COO of
News Corp. when Hulu was founded.
Other names that have surfaced as potential bidders include
Yahoo, DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, KKR & Co. (KKR), Silver Lake Management,
WME and Guggenheim Partners.
Like DirecTV and Time Warner Cable, AT&T
would be able to use Hulu to expand the over-the-top services it offers past
part of its multichannel and broadband offerings.
AT&T declined to comment on the report.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.