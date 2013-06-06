Report: AT&T Discusses Hulu Bid

Another potential bidder has entered the Hulu fray, with

AT&T reportedly discussing a joint bid with the Chernin Group, according

to AllThingsD, which cited anonymous sources.

The Chernin Group is run by Peter Chernin, who was COO of

News Corp. when Hulu was founded.

Other names that have surfaced as potential bidders include

Yahoo, DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, KKR & Co. (KKR), Silver Lake Management,

WME and Guggenheim Partners.

Like DirecTV and Time Warner Cable, AT&T

would be able to use Hulu to expand the over-the-top services it offers past

part of its multichannel and broadband offerings.

AT&T declined to comment on the report.