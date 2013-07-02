Report: Apple, TW Cable Nearing a TV Deal

Apple is "nearing" a deal with Time Warner Cable to offer a lineup of live TV feeds from the MSO to authenticated cable subscribers, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Bloomberg said the companies expect to announce the deal "within a few months," adding that Apple has likewise hired Pete Distad from Hulu to help Apple strike deals with media and cable companies.

Last month, Apple launched support for the authenticated HBO Go and WatchESPN TV Everywhere apps for the Apple TV, deals that represented a tightening of Apple's relationship with the pay TV industry.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.