Report: Apple in Talks About OTT-TV Service

Sparking yet another round of rumors about Apple’s pay-TV ambitions, the maker of the popular iPhone and iPad and the still-viable Apple TV box is in licensing talks with programmers toward the development of an over-the-top subscription TV service outfitted with an Apple-crafted user interface, Re/code reported Wednesday, citing unnamed industry executives.

According to the report, Apple is exploring deals that will clear the way for an OTT service that would offer “bundles of programming – but not the entire TV lineup that pay TV providers generally offer and sell it directly to consumers, over the Web.”

Word of Apple’s latest interest comes as distribution rights continue to loosen up, enabling new forms of so-called “virtual” MVPDs.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.