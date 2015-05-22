Report: Apple’s Pay-TV Play Faces Delay

Apple's plans to launch an over-the-top pay-TV service this fall could be delayed because the company wants, but is having trouble securing, “widespread access” to the live TV feeds of local broadcasters, Re/code reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

According to the report, Apple aims to differentiate on other over-the-top MVPDs by offering local broadcast stations nationwide. Sling TV, Dish’s new OTT service, is looking into offering locals in a broadcast tier that subs could add on if they choose to, but won’t be required to. Sony’s new PlayStation Vue service, meanwhile, has been launched in three markets – New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia – but those initial rollouts got underway without ABC in the lineup.

The report follows ongoing rumors that Apple has been in talks with programmers, including major broadcasters, to introduce a slimmed-down pay-TV service sometime this fall that would cost $30 to $40 per month.

