Report: Apple Plans Ad-Skipping TV Service

Apple has been talking to multichannel operators and

programmers about a new premium TV service that would let users skip ads but

would compensate programmers, according

to an exclusive account from former Wall

Street Journal reporter Jessica Lessin.





Details on how the service would work are skimpy. Lessin

describes it as a "premium" service which would indicate it might be

subscription based. That would fit in with Apple's general approach towards

video, which has avoided advertising based business models.





"Apple wants to strike deals with cable companies like Time

Warner Cable to allow cable subscribers to watch television using an Apple

device as a set-top box and with a software interface designed by Apple," Lessin

writes.





TV companies have been generally reluctant to embrace

efforts by Apple, Google and other tech giants to expand into the TV landscape

and it isn't clear if they would go along with the idea even if they were

compensated for skipped ads.





A premium TV service would also put Apple in direct

competition with Hulu Plus, Netflix, Amazon and others in an increasingly

competitive over-the-top landscape. Those services do not, however, offer

access to live TV.





Nor is it clear if consumers would be willing to pay for the

privilege of skipping ads, something they can already do on a TV with a DVR.





Potential

subscribers also have access to a great deal of ad-supported content for free

on demand. Increasingly, operators are offering live TV streams to consumers

via TV Everywhere services, as part of their pay-TV subscriptions.