Report: Amazon Closing in on Ad-Based OTT Service

Amazon is preparing to launch a new ad-supported video streaming service “early next year” that will operate separately from Amazon Prime, a subscription-based service that features a large OTT library,the New York Post reported Friday.

The Wall Street Journalreported in March that Amazon was considering an ad-supported video and music streaming service, but Friday's report suggests that Amazon is closing in on a launch.

Amazon has implemented some advertising into the Amazon Instant Video service, but has not outlined any plans for something beyond that.

