Rep. Walden Unveils Makeup of Communications Subcommittee

House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.) has announced the Republican roster for the Communications Subcommittee.

As previously reported, Bob Latta (Ohio) will be ranking member of the subcommittee. Former subcommittee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) would likely have been ranking member, but she was elected senator.

Subcommittee Republicans are John Shimkus (Ill.), Steve Scalise (La.), Pete Olson (Texas), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Gus Bilirakis (Fla.), Bill Johnson (Ohio), Billy Long (Mo.), Bill Flores (Texas), Susan Brooks (Ind.), Tim Walberg (Mich.), Greg Gianforte (Mont.), and Walden in an ex offico capacity.

"Our Republican members are ready and willing to work with our Democratic colleagues to promote policies that grow our economy, put consumers first, and bring commonsense solutions to the issues facing our nation," said Walden, but the difference in how each party defines all those will determine how much comity will result.