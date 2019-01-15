Rep. Latta Named Ranking Member of Communications Subcommittee

As expected, Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) has been named ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee.

Latta had chaired the subcommittee, but the gavels traveled to the Democrats for the new Congress following the midterm elections.

Ranking member on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce (formerly the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee will be Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.).

"The American people expect results, and I am confident that the leadership team Republicans are putting forward is ready to deliver," said Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Greg Walden (R-Ore.). "As we address some of the biggest challenges facing our nation, from health care, to the environment, to modernizing our energy infrastructure, to protecting consumers in the digital age and more, this committee is poised to truly make a positive impact in the lives of the American people."

“I’d like to thank Congressman Walden for the opportunity to serve as Republican Leader on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee,” said Latta. “The way we communicate and use technology plays a significant role in our daily lives. In this capacity, I’ll be able to advocate for policies that will help consumers, grow our economy, and spur innovation. One area I’ve focused on in Congress has been increasing access to high-speed broadband and closing the “digital divide” – an important issue to the people I represent in Northwest and West Central Ohio. In addition, the rollout of 5G promises to revolutionize our communications infrastructure, and this subcommittee will play a critical role in developing the necessary policies to ensure the United States maintains its place as a leader of this cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working with my colleagues on these issues and more during the 116 Congress.”