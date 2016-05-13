Rep. Walden Supports Trump

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of both the House Communications Subcommittee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, says he is supporting Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for President.

Walden said he still had issues with Trump, but he had more with Hillary Clinton.

“The American people know the damage done by this administration here at home and around the world," Walden said in a statement. "The last thing I want is to give the same Obama/Clinton/Sanders philosophy another four years in charge. While I may disagree with the rhetoric Mr. Trump uses and some policy positions, he is the better option than Hillary Clinton in the White House. That’s why all along I’ve said I intend to support the GOP nominee.”

Trump was among the Republicans who met with Trump this week to try and mend fences and unify the party.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, earlier this week said he would support Trump as well.